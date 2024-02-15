CG Police Constable recruitment 2024 ends today at cgpolice.gov.in for 5967 posts; links here
Today, February 15, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD/Trade/Driver) in the Chhattisgarh Police department. Eligible candidates must complete and submit their applications on the official website cgpolice.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5967 vacancies within the Police department.
Vacancy/Reservation Details
General category - 2291 posts
OBC category - 765 posts
SC category - 562 posts
ST category - 2349 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 28 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.
Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed Class 10 from a recognised board (8th Pass for ST and 5th Pass for Naxalite Areas) to qualify for the posts.
Application Fee
The application fee for the General/OBC category candidates is Rs 200 while the application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 125.
Steps to apply CG Police recruitment 2024
Visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link to apply for CG Police Constable posts
Now click on ‘New Registration’ and proceed with the application
Fill out the form, upload necessary documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout
Direct link to apply for CG Police Constable recruitment 2024.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted for the role on the basis of their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Main Written Examination and a Document Verification followed by a Medical Examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.