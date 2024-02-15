The Supreme Court of India will today, February 15, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates on a short-term contractual basis. Eligible candidates must submit their completed applications on the official website main.sci.gov.in .

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 10, 2024. The model answer keys will be uploaded on the website at 12:00 noon on March 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 32 years as on February 15, 2024.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Law Graduate (before taking up the assignment as Law Clerk) having a Bachelor Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any School/College/University/Institution established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as an Advocate. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Law Clerk posts

Visit the official website main.sci.gov.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on the application link for Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistant posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Law Clerk posts.