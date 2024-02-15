The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has released the Main exam schedule for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 4, 2024. Eligible candidates will soon be able to download their Preliminary exam results from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers .

The preliminary exam was conducted from January 5 to 12, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India.

Steps to download Clerk result 2023

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Associate result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.