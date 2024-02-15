UPSC recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 69 Specialist, AD and other posts at upsconline.nic.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in.
Today, February 15, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Grade III, Scientist and Assistant Director under Advt No 02/ 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.
Candidates can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.
Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023
Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile
Apply for the post, fill in the details, and upload the required documents
Pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.