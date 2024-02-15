The Association of Indian Management Schools ( AIMS ) has released the admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.atmaaims.com .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18, 2024. The applicants are directed to carry their admit cards, valid government ID proofs (original and a photo copy).

The ATMA Test is being conducted for selection to MBA, and MMS courses also in addition to PGDM courses in the State of Maharashtra.

Steps to download ATMA admit card 2024

Visit the official website atmaaims.com Click on the ATMA admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

