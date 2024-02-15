The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has declared the final results for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical). Eligible candidates can download the final selection list on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in .

The RBI JE exam was conducted on July 15, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil) posts and 6 for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

“Offer of Appointment to the finally selected candidates will be sent by Mumbai Office to their postal addresses/email-ids available with us. Decision of the Bank in all matters pertaining to selection process shall be final and binding on the candidates. The list is provisional, subject to submission of pending documents, candidates being found medically fit and fulfilment of other terms and conditions as stipulated in our advertisement referred above. It may please be noted that in the absence of required certificate / documents and/or not meeting any of the terms and conditions, candidates may not be appointed in the Bank,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RBI result 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Results’ tab under ‘Current Vacancies’ Click on ‘Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – 2022 : Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Shortlisted Candidates’ Click on the PDF button above the notification RBI JE Civil/Electrical result will appear on screen Download and check for your roll number Take a printout for future reference

