The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Labour Inspector Grade-1, Technician Grade-1, Technical Officer and Technician Grade-3 (under Advt 02/2024). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in from tomorrow, February 16. The last date for submitting applications is March 11 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 59 regular and backlog vacancies to various Technician posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 37 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications:

(i) For Labour Inspector - Should possess degree of Graduation from a recognized university or an institution.

(ii) For Technician Grade-1 - (i) Should have passed 10+2 Examination from a recognized university or institution and should possess three years course in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering approved by Director General, Civil Aviation, Government of India with 3 years experience in Helicopter Maintenance and (ii) Should possess a Computer Information Technology course equivalent to 'O' level certificate of the DOEACC.

(iii) For Technician Grade-3 and Technical Officer - (i) Should have passed 10+2 Examination from a recognized university or institution and should possess three years course in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering approved by Director General, Civil Aviation, Government of India and (ii) Should possess a Computer Information Technology course equivalent to 'O' level certificate of the DOEACC.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The fee for SC/BC and Economically weaker section category candidates is Rs 250, Ex-Servicemen and Dependents have to pay Rs 200. Handicapped category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 500.