The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the State Services Exam Mains 2023 or SSE Mains 2023 . Eligible candidates can apply for the examinations on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till February 21, 2024. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from February 17 to 23, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 16 and the admit card will be made available to download from March 5, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The Preliminary exam result was announced on January 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 229 posts.

Application Fee

The applicants from the SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for SSE Mains 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Register and proceed with the application process for SSE Mains 2023 Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MPPSC SSE Mains 2023.