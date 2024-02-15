The Staff Selection Commission has released the marks for the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates may check their individual marks by logging in using their Username (i.e., Registration Number) and Password (Registered Password) on the website of the Commission and clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 15.02.2024 to 29.02.2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Driver marks 2024

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, login to the Candidate’s portal Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.