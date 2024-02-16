OPSC OCS registration deadline today; apply now at opsc.gov.in
Candidates can submit their applications on the official website opsc.gov.in.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will close the online application window for the Odisha Civil Services Exam (Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24) today, February 16. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 399 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or a State Legislature in India. More details in the notification.
Steps to apply for OPSC OCS 2023 posts
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on OCS 2023 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for OPSC OCS 2023.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis on Preliminary exam, Mains exam and the interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.