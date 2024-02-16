The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has declared the results of the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Preliminary exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main examination scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 4, 2024. The exam will be held for the duration of 2 hours 40 minutes.

The preliminary exam was conducted from January 5 to 12, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India.

Steps to download Clerk result 2023

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Associate result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Clerk result 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.