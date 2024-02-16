The National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, will close the online application window for the various Group C posts through Direct Recruitment today, February 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ndacivrect.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 198 Group C posts of Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer Grade II, Draughtsman, Cook, Driver, Fireman and other posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details and the post-wise pay scale below:

Here’s the vacancy details.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 25 years or 18 to 27 years (subject to choice of post) as on the closing date of the application. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be atleast 12th Class pass (Class 10 for some posts) from a recognized Board or University to qualify for the posts. Additional educations requirements published in the General Instructions.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for NDA recruitment 2024

Visit the official website ndacivrect.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Register yourself on the candidate portal and login Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy of the filled out form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NDA recruitment 2024.