BPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 106 Assistant Architect posts from February 21
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from February 21.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Architect under Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 23/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from February 21 to March 11, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 106 Assistant Architect vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor in Architecture from any recognised university. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.
