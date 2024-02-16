The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) will soon release the admit card for the HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 3 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/ verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. The candidates are advised to read all the instructions on the Admit Card very carefully,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 174 vacancies (129 actual vacancies + 45 anticipated vacancies) of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Cadre of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch).

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The Civil Judge selection process will be conducted in three stages: the Preliminary examination (for screening), the Main examination (qualifying in nature) and Viva-voce. The Preliminary Examination shall be of objective type with multiple-choice questions as distinguished from the Main Written Examination which shall be of subjective/narrative type.