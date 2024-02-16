The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Supervisor (Women Empowerment). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till March 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 Supervisor vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Supervisor posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Supervisor (Women Empowerment posts Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Supervisor posts 2024.