The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test ( BSSTET 2023 ). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website results.biharboardonline.com. The board has also released the practice test link for the applicants.

Candidates can check the examination details available in their admit cards.

Steps to download BSSTET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website results.biharboardonline.com On the homepage, click on BSSTET 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BSSTET admit card 2023.