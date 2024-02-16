UPSC Civil Services 2023 Phase 3 PT schedule released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Phase 3 interview/personality test schedule for the Civil Services Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.
A total of 817 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round scheduled to be conducted from March 18 to April 9, 2024.
“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 817 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the “e-SUMMON for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” link
- Click on the e-summon letter link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the e-summon letter.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.