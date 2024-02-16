Indian Institute of Technology Madras ( IIT Madras ) has released the response sheet for the Joint Admission Test for Masters ( JAM 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check their response sheet available on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in .

The exam was conducted on February 11, 2024.

JAM 2024 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in around 100 cities in India. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2024 response sheet

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM 2024 response sheet link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the response sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check IIT JAM 2024 response sheet.