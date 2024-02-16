The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has deferred the online registration deadline for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (III) for the posts of Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) and CRE-2023 (IV) for the district cadre posts of RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin and SFS. Eligible candidates can apply for CRE III 2023 and CRE IV 2023 on the official website www.osssc.gov.in till March 15 and March 20, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5348 posts, of which 2453 vacancies are for CRE III and 2895 are for the CRE IV.

Here’s the CRE III deferment notification.

Here’s the CRE IV deferment notification.

The CRE IV Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted in the month of May/ June 2024 and the Main exam will be held in the month of September/October 2024.

Here’s the CRE III 2023 official notification.

Here’s the CRE IV 2023 official notification.

Steps to apply for CRE III and IV 2023

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Click on the CRE III and IV 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference