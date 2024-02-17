The Employees Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) has released the final answer key of the Social Security Assistant (SSA) Recruitment Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The exam was conducted from August 18 to 23, 2023. The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2674 posts of the Social Security Assistant.

Steps to download EPFO SSA final answer key 2023

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the EPFO SSA final answer key 2023 link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

