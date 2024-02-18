Today, February 18, is the last date to register online for the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (AP-TET) 2024. Candidates who have paid the fees can submit their applications on the official website aptet.apcfss.in .

The AP TET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 9, 2024. The online mock test will be made available on the examination’s website from February 19 onwards. The admit cards will tentatively be available for download from February 23 onwards.

Here’s the official exam schedule.

Candidates are required to meet the minimum eligibility conditions as prescribed in the information bulletin linked below. Candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin thoroughly for the exam pattern, exam syllabus, required documentation, reservations/relaxations and other information before applying for the exam:

Here’s the AP TET 2024 information bulletin.

Here’s the exam notification.

Examination Fee

The fee towards submission of online application and for the conduct of the computer based examination is Rs 750 for each paper i.e. Paper-I A, Paper-I B, Paper-II A and Paper-II B (individually).

Steps to apply for AP TET 2024

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Fee Payment’ link Complete Step 1 registration, Select Paper, pay the fee and login Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for AP TET 2024.