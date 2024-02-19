The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company ( MahaTransco ) will today, February 19, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Transmission). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mahatransco.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 vacancies to the post of Assistant Engineer (Transmission) out of which 65 seats are reserved for candidates with a Diploma in Electrical Engineering and 65 seats are reserved for candidates with a Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology. The MahaTransco AE exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on March 21.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The Upper age limit for eligible candidates shall be 57 Years. More details in the notification.

Educational qualification: Diploma in Electrical Engineering OR Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering/ Technology.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For general/unreserved category candidates the application fee is Rs 700 whereas for SC/ST/BC/EWS/Orphan candidates the application fee is Rs 350. PwBD candidates are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for MahaTransco recruitment 2024

Visit the official website mahatransco.in On the homepage, click on ‘Career’ tab Now click on the notification for ‘NOTIFICATION FOR INTIMATION OF ONLINE APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRANSMISSION)‘ Go the the application link in the notification Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fee, submit and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MahaTransco recruitment 2024.