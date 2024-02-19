The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) today, February 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till March 6, 2024 (upto 5.30 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 70 vacancies for Assistant Commandant out of which 50 vacancies are for the General Duty (GD) branch and 20 vacancies are for the Technical/Engineering branch. The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of April 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 to 25 years as on July 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

(i) For General Duty Branch - Should hold a degree of recognised university with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

(ii) For Technical (Mechanical) Branch - Should hold an Engineering degree of recognized university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

(iii) For Technical (Electrical/Electronics) Branch - Should hold an Engineering degree of recognized university in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

All candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 300 through online mode.

Steps to apply for ICG posts 2024

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Now click ‘Join ICG as Officer CGCAT’ Click on the registration link under News and Announcements Register yourself, login and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICG Assistant Commandant posts.

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Commandants is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidates in various stages : Stage 1 - CGCAT, Stage 2 - Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage 3 - Final Selection Board (FSB). Stage 4 - Medical Examination and Stage 5 - Induction.