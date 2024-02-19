NSSNET 2024 registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET; exam to be held on March 21
Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET till March 1 (upto 11.50 PM).
Navyug School Educational Society (NSES) of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has commenced the online registration process for the Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET) - 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET till March 1 (upto 11.50 PM). The application edit/correction window will be open from March 2 to 3.
The NSSNET 2024 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 21 in pen and paper mode in a single session from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The admit cards will be available for download from March 15 onwards. The exam is being conducted for admission to Class-VI and VII in Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi for the academic year 2024-25
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Age of the candidate should be between 10 and 12 years for admission to Class-VI and between 11 and 13 years for admission to Class-VII as on March 31, 2024.
Educational qualification: Applicant should have passed or appearing in Class V & VI examination as on March 31, 2024 respectively from a recognized School.
Examination Fee'
Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 250 per candidate to register for the exam.
Steps to register for NSSNET 2024
- Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET
- On the homepage, click on NSSNET - 2024 : Click Here to Register
- Register yourself and proceed with the application
- Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for the future
Direct link to register for NSSNET 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.