Navyug School Educational Society (NSES) of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has commenced the online registration process for the Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET) - 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET till March 1 (upto 11.50 PM). The application edit/correction window will be open from March 2 to 3.

The NSSNET 2024 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 21 in pen and paper mode in a single session from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The admit cards will be available for download from March 15 onwards. The exam is being conducted for admission to Class-VI and VII in Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi for the academic year 2024-25

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Age of the candidate should be between 10 and 12 years for admission to Class-VI and between 11 and 13 years for admission to Class-VII as on March 31, 2024.

Educational qualification: Applicant should have passed or appearing in Class V & VI examination as on March 31, 2024 respectively from a recognized School.

Examination Fee'

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 250 per candidate to register for the exam.

Steps to register for NSSNET 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET On the homepage, click on NSSNET - 2024 : Click Here to Register Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Direct link to register for NSSNET 2024.