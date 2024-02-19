Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the admit card for the Anudeshak Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2504 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Instructor Mains exam 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

