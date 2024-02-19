Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) will soon open the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil & Mechanical) under Advt. No. 19 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from February 19 to 26, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 928 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as of January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have possessed a degree in Engineering in Civil for the post of AEE (Civil) and a degree in Engineering in Mechanical for the post of AEE (Mechanical) or an equivalent qualification from any university or institution recognised by the Government or he/she must be an Associated Member of the Institution of Engineers of India in Civil/ Mechanical.

Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for OPSC AEE 2024 posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AEE application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference