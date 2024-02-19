The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the admit cards for the HCS Judicial Branch Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 3 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 174 vacancies (129 actual vacancies + 45 anticipated vacancies) of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Cadre of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch).

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/ verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. The candidates are advised to read all the instructions on the Admit Card very carefully,” reads the notification.

Steps to download HCS admit card 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Civil Judge (Junior Division), Advt No. 01/2024,” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The Civil Judge selection process will be conducted in three stages: the Preliminary examination (for screening), the Main examination (qualifying in nature) and Viva-voce. The Preliminary Examination shall be of objective type with multiple-choice questions as distinguished from the Main Written Examination which shall be of subjective/narrative type.