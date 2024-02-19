Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Statistical Officer Exam 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The applicants will be able to download the admit cards 3 days before the commencement of the exam from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 72 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SO 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download their admit card Take a printout for future reference