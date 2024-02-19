The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released official notification for the posts of Group-I Services in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.tspsc.gov.in from February 23 to March 14. The edit window will open from March 23 to 27 upto 5.00 PM.

The Preliminary exam (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted in May/ June 2024. The admit card will be released 7 days prior to the examination. The Main examination (Conventional Type) will be held in September/ October 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Group I official notice.

Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. Unemployed candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee. More details in the official notification.