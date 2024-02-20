The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) will today, February 20, close the online registration window for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer And Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department). Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 222 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SI and other posts

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ tab Click on the application link for SI and other posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference