The All India Management Association ( AIMA ) will conclude the registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper Based Test today, February 20. Eligible candidates can register for the PBT exam on the official website mat.aima.in till today. Candidates can register for the CBT Test till March 5, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 and the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from February 22 (5.00 PM) onwards. Graduates in any discipline including Final year students of Graduate Courses are qualified to register for the exam.

Application Fee

The application fee for MAT 2024 is Rs 2100. Candidates can also opt for an additional test mode by paying a fee of Rs 1200 more.

Steps to register for MAT PBT February 2023

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.