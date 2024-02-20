The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED) 2024 and Hostel Superintendent (Minority Affairs Dept.) 2024. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till March 17. The application window for HS (Minority Affairs Dept.) will open on February 20 and close on March 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 447 Hostel Superintendent posts, of which 335 vacancies are for the HS (SJED) 2024 post and 112 for HS (MAD) 2024 posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification for HS (SJED).

Here’s the official notification for HS (MAD).

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for RSSB HS 2024 posts

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment Advertisements’ Now click on ‘Direct Recruitment of Hostel Superintendent Grade-II- 2024’ Go to the application link and register yourself to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the Hostel Superintendent posts.