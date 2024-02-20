Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts in the Risk Management Department. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in till March 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies for Manager and Senior Manager roles in various branches of the Risk Management Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The minimum age limit is 24 years for Manager posts and 26 years for Senior Manager posts while the maximum age limit is 35 years for Manager and 37-40 years for Senior Manager posts (based on role). Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Chartered Accountant (CA), or MBA/PGDM from recognized institute OR Post-Graduation in Environmental Science / Geography/ Sustainability OR Masters in Computer Science/ Data Science/ Mathematics/ Statistics /Economics /Finance or related quantitative field from recognized and reputed Institute; based on the choice of post. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For General, EWS & OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 600 + applicable charges + payment gateway charges; Whereas for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates the application fee is Rs 100 + applicable charges + payment gateway charges.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under “Recruitment of Professionals on regular basis in Risk Management Department Advt. no. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2024/03” Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Manager/Sr Manager posts.