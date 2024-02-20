The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Assistant Accountant, Auditor Main Exam 2023 today, February 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 11, 2024. The last date to submit the fee and make changes to the form is March 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1828 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Steps to apply for Asst Accountant, Auditor posts

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the posts of Asst Accountant, Auditor Main Exam Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference