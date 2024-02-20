National Coalfields Limited ( NCL ) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Foreman for regular deployment across Mines/ Establishments of NCL in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh and Sonbhadra District of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.nclcil.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2024. The test will be held for the duration of 90 minutes. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 posts for Assistant Foreman in various departments of the organisation.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Foreman (E&T) Trainee - Grade C : 9 posts

Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) Trainee - Grade C : 59 posts

Assistant Foreman Electrical Trainee - Grade C : 82 posts

Steps to apply for NCL Asst Foreman 2024

Visit the official website www.nclcil.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Assistant Foreman admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

