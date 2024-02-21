The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the result of the Cost Management Accounting (CMA) December 2023 Intermediate and Final exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website icmai.in .

The Intermediate and Final exam was held from December 11 to 17, 2023. Candidates can check their results using their identification number.

The Institute had released the CMA Foundation results on January 12.

Steps to download ICMAI CMA result 2023

Visit official website icmai.in On the homepage, click on CMA result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ICMAI CMA Inter result 2023.

Direct link to download ICMAI CMA Final result 2023.