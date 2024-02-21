The Chandigarh Police has released the admit cards for the Constable Executive (IT) exam today, February 21. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in .

The Police Constable (IT Domain) Written exam is scheduled to be conducted March 3, 2024. The PMT will be scheduled around the last week of March. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 144 posts of Constable (Executive)(IT), under domain specialization “IT Support”, of Group “C” in the pay scale of Central Pay Level-3 as per 7th CPC.

Registered candidates are advised to check the scheme of exam, exam syllabus, necessary instructions and other relevant details from the link provided below:

Here’s Chandigarh Police exam syllabus.

Steps to download admit card 2024

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Recruitment’ > ‘Constables’ Now click on the link to download Admit card for Constable IT exam Key in your credentials and login The Chandigarh Police IT Exec admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Chandigarh Police Constable admit card.