The Rajasthan High Court has released the admit cards for the System Assistant recruitment exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website hcraj.nic.in .

The System Assistant exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 3. The exam will be conducted in a single session from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

“Admission Card can be downloaded by entering respective User Name, Password, Captcha Code. The link "Admission Card" is provided on the official website of this Court. No Admission Card shall be sent to candidates separately,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Candidates are advised to go through instructions, exam syllabus, exam pattern, scheme of exam, arrival time and other details in the exam notice posted below:

Here’s the SA exam syllabus 2023.

Steps to download System Assistant admit card

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Now click on ‘System Assistant 2023’ and go to Admission Card link Key in your registration details and the captcha code to login The Rajasthan HC System Assistant exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout of the admission card

Direct link to download System Assistant admit card.