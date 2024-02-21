The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the call letter for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service 2023 Personality Test. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The PT is scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to 6, 2024.

“The candidates are advised to download the e-Call letters along with Attestation Form and instructions to the candidates and ensure to report for Personality Test on the date and time indicated in the said e-Call letters,” reads the notification. Earlier, the Commission released the HPAS Main exam result 2023.

The HPPSC HPAS 2023 exam was conducted for recruitment to 11 posts in different state government departments. The pay band is Level-18 (Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500).

Steps to download HPAS PT admit card 2023

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HPAS PT admit card 2023.