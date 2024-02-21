The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) will release the admit cards for the Administrative Officer exam 2023 today, February 21. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website newindia.co.in .

According to the notification, the Tier I online examination (Preliminary Exam) is scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2024 at various Centres across India. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 2. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies. The Tier II online examination (Main Exam) will be held on April 13, 2024.

“Candidates are advised to download their Call Letters along with the information handouts from our website https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/en/recruitments . Separate link for downloading the Call Letters shall be made available at our website shortly. The venue and time of examination shall be specified in the Call Letters. Candidates are advised to check our website regularly,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NIACL admit card

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab Click on the recruitment notice for Administrative Officers (Generalist/Specialist) Once live, click on the link to download admit card Key in your registration details and login Download a copy of the admit card and take a printout