GPSC AE Civil result 2022 declared; download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 posts under Advt. No. 06/2022-23. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The interviews were conducted from January 29 to February 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.
Steps to download AE Civil final result
- Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class 2 result link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download AE Civil final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.