The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has announced the result of the Staff Nurse Allopathic (Male/ Female) (Prelims) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

A total of 3962 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. The exam was conducted on December 19 at five districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Meerut. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2240 vacancies.

Steps to download Staff Nurse Allopathic result 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Allopathic Prelims result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Staff Nurse Allopathic result 2023.