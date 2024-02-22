The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( J SSC ) will conclude online registration process for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination 2023 or JPMCCE 2023 today, February 22. Eligible candidates can submit their duly filled application forms on the official website jssc.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2532 vacancies. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates from Jharkhand are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Steps to apply for JSSC JPMCCE

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’ Now click on the application link for JPMCCE 2023 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

