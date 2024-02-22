Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Statistical Officer Exam 2023 today, February 22. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The RPSC SO exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 72 vacancies.

Registration for the RPSC Statistical Officer exam was conducted from September 15 to October 14, 2023.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SO 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download their admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SO admit card 2024.