The Central Bank of India (CBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Engagement of Apprentices as per Apprenticeship policy of the Bank. Aspirants can apply to various Apprentice posts at the National Apprenticeship portal nats.education.gov.in till March 6, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3000 vacancies for Apprentices in the Bank for a fixed duration. The online examination for Apprentice recruitment is tentatively scheduled for March 10. The engagement of selected candidates will be subject to their being declared medically fit by a dully qualified medical practitioner and subject to document verification conducted by the Bank officials.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidate should be born between April 1, 1996 and March 31,2004 as on cut-off date. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates should have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation after March 30, 2020.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Application/Examination/Intimation fee to be remitted by all eligible applicants to the scrutinizing/examining body deputed by the Bank is as under:

Application Fee per category Category Application/Examination/ Intimation Fees PwBD Rs 400 + GST SC/ST/All Women candidates/EWS Rs 600 + GST All other candidates Rs 800 + GST Note: GST @ 18% extra will be charged on application fee.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website nats.education.gov.in Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Go to ‘Apply Against Advertised Vacancy’ and search for ‘Apprenticeship with Central Bank of India’ Click on the ‘Apply’ button and Login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form