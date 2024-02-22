The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Sub Inspector in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food and Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2022. The hall tickets will be made available to download at wbpsc.gov.in from March 2 onwards.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on March 16th and 17th in three shifts — from 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.00 PM and 3.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

“Please note that the entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the examination. No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the examination venue after the closing time,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 480 SI Vacancies.

Steps to download SI admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to the “DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)” link Click on the SI admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference