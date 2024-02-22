The High Court of Jharkhand has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of English Stenographer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in from March 1 to 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 399 posts, of which 397 vacancies are for the post of English Stenographer for Civil Courts of the State of Jharkhand and 2 for English Stenographer for Judicial Academy Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with stenography speed of 80 words per minute (wpm) in English and typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English on Computer with permissible mistakes upto 05%. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved, EWS, BC-I and BC-II category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 is applicable to SC, ST category candidates.