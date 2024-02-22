The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has notified the dates for the results of the CS (old and new syllabus) Executive and Professional December exam 2023. As per the notification, the results are scheduled to be declared on February 25, 2024. The results for Professionol Progromme and Executive Progromme will be released at 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM, respectively.

Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website icsi.edu . The CS Executive and Professional exam was conducted from December 21 to 30, 2023.

“Next Examination for Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be held from 1st June, 2024 to 10th June, 2024 for which online Examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from 26th February, 2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CS exam results

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on ‘Latest @ ICSI’ tab Click on the CS Executive (Old & New Syllabus) and Professional Programmes December, 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference