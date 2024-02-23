The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will tomorrow, February 24, release the admit cards for the recruitment to various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 1 to 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, login to the portal Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference