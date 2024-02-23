Union Bank of India (UBI) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Officers 2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 606 Specialist Officer.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from GEN/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 850, whereas Rs 175 is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in Go to Recruitments—Union Bank Recruitment Project 2024-25 (Specialist Officers) apply link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO posts.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted)/ Screening of applications and/ or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/ eligible candidates. The Bank reserves the absolute right to decide as to whether to use all or any of these modes for selection for the notified posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.